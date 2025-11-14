Dynatrace (DT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dynatrace (NYSE: DT):

11/6/2025 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Dynatrace was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/6/2025 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $57.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Dynatrace had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Dynatrace had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Dynatrace had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Dynatrace was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2025 – Dynatrace is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Dynatrace had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,367.24. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,398,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,706.25. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,879. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

