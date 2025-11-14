Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 418.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 31,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.94. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $115.38.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

