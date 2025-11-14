Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Postrock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,089 shares of company stock worth $2,236,383. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $77.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.