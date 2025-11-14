WP Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 371 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $806.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $784.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $707.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $841.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

