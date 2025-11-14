Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $232.02 and last traded at $229.06, with a volume of 38355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial set a $255.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Assurant Stock Up 0.8%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $3,026,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,666,356.44. This trade represents a 13.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,275 shares of company stock worth $4,909,946 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Assurant by 193.9% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.