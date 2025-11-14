Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02, Zacks reports.
Actuate Therapeutics Stock Performance
ACTU stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 3,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,570. The company has a market cap of $134.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of -0.23. Actuate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actuate Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Actuate Therapeutics by 98.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 84,561 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 492.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Actuate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Actuate Therapeutics by 61,068.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Actuate Therapeutics Company Profile
Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.
