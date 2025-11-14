Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.07, but opened at $34.98. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $37.4120, with a volume of 2,965,767 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRRK. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price target on Scholar Rock and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 113,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $4,368,416.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 500,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,341,967.35. This represents a 29.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $102,836.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 108,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,925.88. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $242,088 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 970.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

