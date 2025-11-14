Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $4.00. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 381 shares.

Eutelsat Communications Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

