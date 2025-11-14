B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $265.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q1 2027 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.48.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,581,138. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.01 and a 200 day moving average of $186.28. The company has a market cap of $175.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $242.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,007,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $64,509,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,610 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Night Squared LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $5,224,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

