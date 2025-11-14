Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $21.2020, with a volume of 165390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Astrana Health from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Astrana Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Astrana Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Astrana Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,918,000 after acquiring an additional 213,033 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Astrana Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 579,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 41,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Astrana Health by 33.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 89,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

