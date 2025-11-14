Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 80.08%.

Mesa Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Mesa Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,623. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.45. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.

Mesa Royalty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.0184 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Mesa Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Mesa Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mesa Royalty Trust presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

