Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.0001 and last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.0003.

Oncology Pharma Trading Up 6,429,900.0%

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

