Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.84 and last traded at $67.4710, with a volume of 276480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.27. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $533,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,915.98. This represents a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 135,253 shares in the company, valued at $11,020,414.44. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock worth $7,709,933. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,088,000 after purchasing an additional 353,320 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 23.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

