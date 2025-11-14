Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) vs. Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Head to Head Analysis

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) and Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Warby Parker and Boyd Group Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 10 9 0 2.47 Boyd Group Services 0 1 4 0 2.80

Warby Parker currently has a consensus price target of $24.53, indicating a potential upside of 40.97%. Given Warby Parker’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than Boyd Group Services.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Warby Parker has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boyd Group Services has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Warby Parker and Boyd Group Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker $771.32 million 2.39 -$20.39 million $0.01 1,740.30 Boyd Group Services $3.07 billion 1.11 $24.54 million $0.37 427.62

Boyd Group Services has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker. Boyd Group Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warby Parker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Boyd Group Services shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and Boyd Group Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker 0.08% 1.96% 1.01% Boyd Group Services 0.27% 2.70% 0.91%

Summary

Warby Parker beats Boyd Group Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. In addition, the company offers eye exams and vision tests. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.