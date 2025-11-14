Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,710,000. Wit LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

