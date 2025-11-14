EQB (TSE:EQB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$84.35 and last traded at C$84.53, with a volume of 53265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$86.44.

EQB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on EQB from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$126.00 to C$116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$119.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$103.90.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$95.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

