Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $470.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.66.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.52.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

