Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $309.85 and last traded at $310.3480, with a volume of 62981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 15.48%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,842,000 after purchasing an additional 358,241 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,052,000 after acquiring an additional 130,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,092,000 after acquiring an additional 558,710 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 849,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,452,000 after purchasing an additional 423,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

