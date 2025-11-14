Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $3.0350, with a volume of 178060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $535.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.The firm had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, Director Beatriz V. Infante sold 8,690 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $34,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 343,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,031.52. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Redington sold 14,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $56,987.52. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,300 shares of company stock worth $801,173. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 453.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

