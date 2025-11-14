Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.52 and last traded at $34.3980, with a volume of 110979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.59%.The business had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Power Integrations has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.97%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $788,459.49. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,535.18. This trade represents a 25.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,556 shares of company stock valued at $811,816. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 475.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 125.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

