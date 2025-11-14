NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.72.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. The trade was a 308.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

