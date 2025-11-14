The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $135.27 and last traded at $133.8190, with a volume of 274282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.68.

Several research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day moving average is $127.87.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

In other news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 24,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

