L & S Advisors Inc Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 91.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $558.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.50. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Glj Research lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $654.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

