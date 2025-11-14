Wells Fargo & Company Raises Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $28.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MUR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.24. 293,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,805. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $440.08 million during the quarter. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 67.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.