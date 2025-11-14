JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $75.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Globant from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Globant from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Globant from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globant to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Globant stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,108. Globant has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $235.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business had revenue of $617.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Globant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Globant by 194.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 214.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Globant by 27,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

