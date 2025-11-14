Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Stock Price

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARDT. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Ardent Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ardent Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Ardent Health in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ardent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

Ardent Health Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:ARDT traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $8.97. 621,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ardent Health has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $17.91.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.24%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardent Health will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardent Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardent Health during the first quarter valued at $2,327,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ardent Health in the first quarter worth $494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 368.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,330,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health during the first quarter valued at $1,537,000.

Ardent Health Company Profile

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

