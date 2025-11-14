Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to “Equal Weight”

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,836,051. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.07.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 231.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,237 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 43.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $9,416,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,014,436 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 54,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

