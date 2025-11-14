Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Mizuho

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

KMI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,270,185. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 43.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 23,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 37,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

