First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded First American Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of FAF stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 84,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,405. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43. First American Financial has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 194.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,306,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,143,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 875.1% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,787 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in First American Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,632,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,971,000 after buying an additional 940,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $47,600,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

