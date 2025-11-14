Evercore ISI Lowers Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target to $4.00

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.42. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney acquired 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $299,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,042,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,282,669.80. This represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 23,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 128,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,491.84. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 54.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 31,072 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,037,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc now owns 3,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

