Scotiabank Upgrades AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to “Strong-Buy”

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 price target (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.55.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $232.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of $410.47 billion, a PE ratio of 110.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

