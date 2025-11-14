Trustco Bank Corp N Y Acquires 300 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,389 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 2.0% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 300.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $6,682,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Baird R W raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $217.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $620.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.