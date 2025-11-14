D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Trading 21.2% Higher – What’s Next?

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 21.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 3,389,175 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 614% from the average daily volume of 474,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

D-BOX Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$137.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.85.

D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.11 million during the quarter. D-BOX Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through movement. Haptics essentially allows for sensations that would be perceived if the body were to interact directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the world’s best companies to tell captivating stories.

