Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Invests $270,000 in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Salesforce by 9.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 326,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $89,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 174,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,488,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 67,622 shares of company stock valued at $16,714,561 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Northland Capmk lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $240.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $228.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.78. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

