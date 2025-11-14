Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Airgain had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.13 million. Airgain updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.000 EPS.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. 135,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,852. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Airgain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

