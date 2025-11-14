Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2025

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRGGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Airgain had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.13 million. Airgain updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.000 EPS.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. 135,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,852. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Airgain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Airgain

About Airgain

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.