D Orazio & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $279.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $292.36. The company has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total value of $269,342.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,584.61. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 221,796 shares of company stock valued at $53,983,001 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

