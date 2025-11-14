SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Down 2.4%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. 1,270,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,651. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $178.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 89.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 5,459.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

