Citizens Jmp Has Lowered Expectations for Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Stock Price

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NEXN. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nexxen International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nexxen International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nexxen International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

Shares of NEXN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 236,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Nexxen International has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Nexxen International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexxen International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nexxen International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nexxen International by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Nexxen International by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Further Reading

