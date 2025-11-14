HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Stock Price

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 224.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOR. Baird R W upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

VOR stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,598. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($0.27).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 260,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $7,666,646.01. Following the sale, the director owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,906.56. This trade represents a 94.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 447,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $688,808.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,781,209 shares in the company, valued at $50,483,061.86. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,431,718 shares of company stock valued at $62,090,254. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 218.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company’s VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

