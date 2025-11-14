JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Stock Price

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LINE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lineage from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lineage from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Lineage in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lineage in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lineage from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

LINE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 487,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lineage has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Lineage had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lineage will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lineage

In related news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste purchased 74,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,503,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 109,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,468.78. The trade was a 209.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 107,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,607.04. This represents a 10.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 110,845 shares of company stock worth $3,837,192. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,642,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lineage by 75.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,364,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,903,000 after buying an additional 1,880,587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,804,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lineage by 8,719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after buying an additional 1,010,536 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,358,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,503,000 after buying an additional 703,142 shares in the last quarter.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

