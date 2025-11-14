BTIG Research Issues Positive Forecast for Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Stock Price

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 478.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNAC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2%

RNAC stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. 37,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.44. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 64.6% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

