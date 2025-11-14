HC Wainwright Predicts Opus Genetics Q1 Earnings

Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Opus Genetics in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Opus Genetics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Opus Genetics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Opus Genetics in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Opus Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Opus Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Opus Genetics Price Performance

Shares of IRD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Opus Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Opus Genetics had a negative net margin of 377.89% and a negative return on equity of 384.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opus Genetics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics in the first quarter worth $3,100,000. BIOS Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Genetics by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. BIOS Capital Management LP now owns 3,683,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,180 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opus Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Opus Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Opus Genetics by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 541,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 391,159 shares during the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opus Genetics Company Profile

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

