60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ (SXTP) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SXTP. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 18.6%

NASDAQ SXTP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 151,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,305. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

