Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.17% from the stock’s current price.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Oric Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Get Oric Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oric Pharmaceuticals

Oric Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 503,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,343. Oric Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oric Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oric Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $159,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,562.84. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 37,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $461,519.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 531,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,082.08. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,703 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 17,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oric Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oric Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oric Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.