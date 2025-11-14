Prospect Financial Services LLC Sells 1,903 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Prospect Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 270.0% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Tesla by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. President Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.61.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $401.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 267.99, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $428.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Tesla’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

