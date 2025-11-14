Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from £268 to £254. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Flutter Entertainment traded as low as £147.30 and last traded at £150.90, with a volume of 357089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £155.40.
FLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £273 to £271 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £247 to £242 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a £223 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £247.50.
Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.
