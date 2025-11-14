Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $984,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after buying an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 56.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,386 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,572,395.93. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 in the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $172.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.87, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $207.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.94.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.