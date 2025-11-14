Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $22.75. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Warner Bros. Discovery shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 5,930,858 shares traded.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Arete raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBD. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
