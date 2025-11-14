Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $22.75. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Warner Bros. Discovery shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 5,930,858 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Arete raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,141,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,425. This represents a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $4,768,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 402,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,606.72. The trade was a 41.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 1,192,325 shares of company stock worth $22,818,215 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBD. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.