Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading 7.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.6% on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $17.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fluence Energy traded as high as $17.41 and last traded at $17.4780. Approximately 3,661,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 5,835,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FLNC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 189.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 2,076,668 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 1,794.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,868,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,090 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth $12,901,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 64,545.5% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,091,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 369.2% in the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,100,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 865,688 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 2.88.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $602.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.52 million. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

