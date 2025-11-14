Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Up 14.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.9% on Friday after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.5350. Approximately 68,044,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 27,823,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.
ONDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ondas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.43.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 300.11% and a negative return on equity of 130.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
